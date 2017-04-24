Suriname Protests Escalate

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, Apr 26 2017 - Trade unions and other civil groups say they will be filing a lawsuit against the Desi Bouterse government for violating their fundamental rights. The unions and other groups have been staging protests against the government for several days and the legal action followed moves by authorities on Tuesday to prevent the organizations from holding a demonstration at Independence Square in the capital, Paramaribo.

