Snail fever: the threat in Suriname's water
The Surinamese have plenty of gods to pray to as they seek to stamp out schistosomiasis, a potentially deadly disease also known as bilharzia, or snail fever. The former Dutch colony in the Atlantic shoulder of South America is a mix of 540,000 people mainly of African, Indian or Javanese descent, and is strewn with Islamic mosques, Hindu temples and Christian churches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana seeks UN assistance as Venezuela 'annexe... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|EMBELLISHED
|2
|First female Surinamese captain to pilot jet today (May '14)
|Jan '15
|ray
|2
|Western Hemisphere: Suriname's Independence Day (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Suriname nieuws (Jun '10)
|Oct '14
|Anita Osmani Mitr...
|4
|Suriname to participate in Islamic Bank Meeting... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|waar kan ik plantaardige glycerin vinden? (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|kalick83
|1
|Forum Bahasa Indonesia (Aug '08)
|Jan '14
|asep
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC