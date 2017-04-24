Bollinger Delivers USCGC Benjamin Dailey
Bollinger Shipyards said it has delivered the USCGC Benjamin Dailey, the 23rd Fast Response Cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard . The Coast Guard took delivery of the 154-foot patrol craft on April 20, 2017 in Key West, Fla.
