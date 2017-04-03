Yellow fever - Suriname

Yellow fever - Suriname

On 9 March 2017, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in the Netherlands reported a case of yellow fever to WHO. The patient is a Dutch adult female traveller who visited Suriname from the middle of February until early March 2017.

Chicago, IL

