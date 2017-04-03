French Guiana Travel Alert

French Guiana Travel Alert

Saturday Mar 25

The Department of State alerts U.S. citizens to widespread protests throughout French Guiana and along the roads leading to the neighboring countries of Suriname and Brazil. Washington DC - infoZine - The U.S. Embassy in Paramaribo, Suriname, is able to provide only very limited consular services in French Guiana.

