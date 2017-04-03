French Guiana Travel Alert
The Department of State alerts U.S. citizens to widespread protests throughout French Guiana and along the roads leading to the neighboring countries of Suriname and Brazil. Washington DC - infoZine - The U.S. Embassy in Paramaribo, Suriname, is able to provide only very limited consular services in French Guiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana seeks UN assistance as Venezuela 'annexe... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|EMBELLISHED
|2
|First female Surinamese captain to pilot jet today (May '14)
|Jan '15
|ray
|2
|Western Hemisphere: Suriname's Independence Day (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Suriname nieuws (Jun '10)
|Oct '14
|Anita Osmani Mitr...
|4
|Suriname to participate in Islamic Bank Meeting... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|waar kan ik plantaardige glycerin vinden? (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|kalick83
|1
|Forum Bahasa Indonesia (Aug '08)
|Jan '14
|asep
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC