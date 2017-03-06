Elections in Netherlands and France m...

Elections in Netherlands and France may affect Suriname

By Ray Chickrie Caribbean News Now contributor PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Political changes in the United States, a country that still hasn't come to terms with its history of slavery and institutionalized segregation, like apartheid South Africa, is influencing populist movements that may soon take hold on the other side of the Atlantic, in the Netherlands and France, where national elections are fast approaching. The effects of these elections on Suriname, a former Dutch colony, and which also borders French Guiana, may have serious consequences for Suriname and raises questions about the Suriname government's preparedness for the ramifications.

