Coast Guard in record cocaine haul

Wednesday Mar 1 Trinidad Guardian

Members of the T&T Coast Guard collaborated with their US counterparts in intercepting a fishing vessel carrying 4.2 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated street value of TT$837 million last month. In a release yesterday, the T&T Coast Guard said the bust occurred on February 16 during a joint drug interdiction operation between the T&T Coast Guard and the US Coast Guard.

Chicago, IL

