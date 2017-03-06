Singer Denise Jannah will perform two more shows in Hong Kong this weekend. Photo: Jurjen Donkens

Pianists Allen Youngblood and Jason Cheng with their respective trios will join Jannah in separate shows this weekend following her first-time appearance that had Hong Kong music lovers calling for more Vocalist Denise Jannah and pianist Allen Youngblood met for the first time on Wednesday night at Foxglove. A quarter of an hour later they were beginning the first of three sets in the Central speakeasy bar, and sounding as though they'd been making music together for years.

