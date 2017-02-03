Bouterse back on block for murderFeb. 2, 2017, 7:19 PM Ast

Bouterse back on block for murderFeb....

Feb. 2, 2017, 7:19 PM

On Monday, a military court in Suriname put the murder trial of their country's president Desi Bouterse back on track after five years on the pause button. Hearings are set for next week Thursday, and then for February 17. Next on the menu is the prosecution's closing speech.

Chicago, IL

