Stalled murder trial back on for president of Suriname

In this Aug. 12, 2015 file photo, Suriname President Desire Delano Bouterse observes a military parade, after being sworn in for his second term, in Paramaribo, Suriname. A military court in Suriname on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, ordered the president to resume his long-stalled murder trial in the killing of political opponents under his dictatorship in 1982.

