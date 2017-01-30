Stalled murder trial back on for pres...

Stalled murder trial back on for president of Suriname

Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Washington Post

In this Aug. 12, 2015 file photo, Suriname President Desire Delano Bouterse observes a military parade, after being sworn in for his second term, in Paramaribo, Suriname. A military court in Suriname on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, ordered the president to resume his long-stalled murder trial in the killing of political opponents under his dictatorship in 1982.

