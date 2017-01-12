Mariana Resources Ltd : Issue of Equity- Option and Warrant Exercise

Mariana Resources Ltd , the AIM and TSXV listed exploration and development company with projects in Turkey, Côte d'Ivoire and South America, announces that the following warrants and options, due for expiry, have been exercised into ordinary shares with funds received. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and the TSXV.

