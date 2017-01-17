Fly Allways Suriname to cease operati...

Fly Allways Suriname to cease operations on January 15

Thursday Jan 5

PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- According to reliable sources, the owners of the Suriname airline Fly Allways will cease operation of the airline on January 15 of this year. Fly Allways officially started operations about a year ago on January 10, 2016, with the launch of its inaugural domestic flight.

