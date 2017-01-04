Alcoa Corp. to permanently close Suri...

Alcoa Corp. to permanently close Suriname refinery and mines

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Washington Post

PARAMARIBO, Suriname - Alcoa Corp. said Wednesday that it will permanently close the alumina refinery and bauxite mines in Suriname that were pillars of the economy in the South American nation until the company halted operations there in November 2015. Alcoa said it would continue to operate the Afobaka hydroelectric facility, which supplied power to the refinery, pending agreements with the government on the disposition of Alcoa's remaining assets in Suriname.

Chicago, IL

