Guyana and ICT
In 2005, during an Independence Day address to the nation, then President Bharrat Jagdeo touted the modernisation of Guyana as being dependent on "the development of reliable, inexpensive telecommunication services with a sufficient band-width to allow for Information Technology related services to be developed and exported. Guyana is ideally situated for a development like this, and this government is committed to it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana seeks UN assistance as Venezuela 'annexe... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|EMBELLISHED
|2
|First female Surinamese captain to pilot jet today (May '14)
|Jan '15
|ray
|2
|Western Hemisphere: Suriname's Independence Day (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Suriname nieuws (Jun '10)
|Oct '14
|Anita Osmani Mitr...
|4
|Suriname to participate in Islamic Bank Meeting... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|waar kan ik plantaardige glycerin vinden? (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|kalick83
|1
|Forum Bahasa Indonesia (Aug '08)
|Jan '14
|asep
|41
