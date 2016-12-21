Guyana and ICT

Guyana and ICT

Thursday Dec 15

In 2005, during an Independence Day address to the nation, then President Bharrat Jagdeo touted the modernisation of Guyana as being dependent on "the development of reliable, inexpensive telecommunication services with a sufficient band-width to allow for Information Technology related services to be developed and exported. Guyana is ideally situated for a development like this, and this government is committed to it.

Chicago, IL

