Bouterse to visit
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today said that Surinamese President Desire Delano Bouterse will pay a one day working visit to Guyana tomorrow to meet with President David Granger. The two Heads of State are expected to discuss areas of mutual interest in an effort to deepen relations between the two countries.
