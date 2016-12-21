Bouterse to visit

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Stabroek News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today said that Surinamese President Desire Delano Bouterse will pay a one day working visit to Guyana tomorrow to meet with President David Granger. The two Heads of State are expected to discuss areas of mutual interest in an effort to deepen relations between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

