70 years after the Holocaust, a Surin...

70 years after the Holocaust, a Surinamese memorial for Caribbean victims

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Times of Israel

More than 70 years after the end of World War II, a small South American country erected its first Holocaust memorial. Over 100 Jewish names were engraved on stone in Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, in March of this year - establishing the first monument to local Holocaust victims in the Caribbean region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana seeks UN assistance as Venezuela 'annexe... (Jun '15) Jul '15 EMBELLISHED 2
News First female Surinamese captain to pilot jet today (May '14) Jan '15 ray 2
News Western Hemisphere: Suriname's Independence Day (Dec '14) Dec '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Suriname nieuws (Jun '10) Oct '14 Anita Osmani Mitr... 4
News Suriname to participate in Islamic Bank Meeting... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
waar kan ik plantaardige glycerin vinden? (Jun '14) Jun '14 kalick83 1
Forum Bahasa Indonesia (Aug '08) Jan '14 asep 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,602

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC