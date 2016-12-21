CARICOM Lauds Suriname's Tremendous S...

CARICOM Lauds Suriname's Tremendous Strides On Its 41st Anniversary of Independence

Friday Nov 25

As Suriname marks its 41st Anniversary of Independence, CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has lauded the country's tremendous strides since attaining nationhood. In his congratulatory message to His Excellency DesirA© Bouterse, President of the Dutch-speaking CARICOM Member State, the Secretary-General noted the global respect Suriname has earned through its sports, culture and academic excellence.

Chicago, IL

