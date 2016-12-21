Arriving passenger from Suriname arre...

Arriving passenger from Suriname arrested at JFK carrying cocaine in suitcase

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

An arriving passenger from Suriname had more than clothes in his suitcase when encountered by US Customs and Border Protection Officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. On Sunday, CBP officers stopped Dhroepchand Badal, who arrived on a flight from Paramaribo, Suriname, via Port of Spain, Trinidad.

