Sudanese Doctors Urge Measures Agains...

Sudanese Doctors Urge Measures Against Cholera Outbreak

Sunday

A South Sudanese child suffering from cholera sits on a bed in Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, May 27, 2014. Sudanese doctors and aid workers are urging the government to declare a state of emergency over a cholera outbreak and delay the start of the school year, which began Sunday.

Chicago, IL

