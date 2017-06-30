Sudan: Northern Sudanese Protest Agai...

Sudan: Northern Sudanese Protest Against Gold Extraction Plant in Halfa

On Tuesday morning, villagers took to the streets in Himeid in Northern State's Wadi Halfa locality in protest against a gold extraction plant in the area. The demonstrators were forcibly dispersed by security and police forces.



