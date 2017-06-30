Malnourished Children at Risk of Deat...

Malnourished Children at Risk of Death from Cholera in Yemen, Africa

The U.N. children's fund warns tens of thousands of malnourished children are at great risk in Yemen, Somalia and South Sudan, which are on the brink of famine. UNICEF reports an estimated 4.7 million children in the cholera-stricken countries are malnourished.

Chicago, IL

