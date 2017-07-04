Hunger a Weapon of War for South Sudan's Fighters, Amnesty Says
South Sudanese government forces and rebels have used hunger as a weapon of war in a region once seen as the country's breadbasket that's been ravaged by killings, gang-rapes and looting over the past year, Amnesty International said. Civilians' access to food in the southern region of Equatoria, where conflict spread last July, is "severely limited" after combatants cut supplies, looted from markets and homes and targeted civilians, the London-based advocacy group said Tuesday.
