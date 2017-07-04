Economic Chaos Fuels Gold Mining Rush...

Economic Chaos Fuels Gold Mining Rush in Africa's Newest Nation

After South Sudan's peace deal collapsed, gun battles rocked the capital and soldiers ransacked his clothing store, Ahmed al-Nur faced the economic crisis in a trade that's had an unexpected boost from the new wave of violence: gold. With inflation soaring and the currency collapsing, the precious metal that's mainly extracted by artisanal miners in Africa's newest nation is more highly prized than ever.

