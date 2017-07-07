Charity says little to celebrate six years after S. Sudan independence
An international charity said Friday there is little to celebrate six years after South Sudan seceded from Sudan amid conflict and food crisis. In a statement issued ahead of Independence Day on Sunday, Norwegian Refugee Council said while independence brought hopes of peace and development six years ago, today's ongoing conflict has resulted in four million South Sudanese having to flee their homes.
