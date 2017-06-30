Aid workers warn of 'devastating' cho...

Aid workers warn of 'devastating' cholera outbreak in South Sudan

Doctors, aid workers and officials in South Sudan are warning of a "devastating" outbreak of cholera that could kill thousands of people in a country where millions are already threatened by famine. More than 2,500 cases of the disease have been registered since April, a sharp increase over previous months.

