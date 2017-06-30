Abednego Tetteh suspects foul play af...

Abednego Tetteh suspects foul play after his home explodes in Sudan

Ghanaian striker Abednego Tetteh suspects foul play after surviving burns in a gas leakage at his home in Sudan. The Al Hilal attacker lost valuable items after a gas explosion at his residence nearly caused him his life.

Chicago, IL

