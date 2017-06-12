Worcester makes its debut for a Make Music Daya on Wednesday Updated at
From Tirana, Albania, to Adelaide, Australia; Warsaw, Poland, to Juba, South Sudan, "Make Music Day" will reverberate worldwide June 21 in over 700 cities across 120 countries in a free celebration of all kinds of music dating back 35 years. Now for the first time on Wednesday, there will be music up and down and across Worcester - from University Park, Main and Crystal streets, to Bell Hill Park, top of Belmont Hill next to Bell Pond, from First Baptist Church, 111 Park Ave., to ArtsWorcester, 660 Main St., and many other places besides.
