'Unifying figure' Kiir won't step down

Monday

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has warned that he won't step down by force, while one of his advisors has stated that if this did happen, the world's newest country would disintegrate. Tor Deng Mawien, the presidential adviser on decentralisation and intergovernmental linkages, made the remarks while addressing the Muslim community who gathered for prayers in the capital, Juba, on Sunday, the Sudan Tribune reported on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

