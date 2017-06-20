UNICEF seeks fund for S. Sudan refugees in Africa
The UN Children's Fund said Tuesday it requires 13.6 million U.S. dollars to respond to the new influx of South Sudanese refugees in the Gambella Region of Ethiopia, and another 7.3 million dollars in Kenya. In a statement issued to mark the World Refugee Day, UNICEF called on the governments to adopt its six-point agenda for action to protect refugee and migrant children and ensure their well-being.
