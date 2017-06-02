UN Security Council condemns attack on AU-UN hybrid peacekeepers in Darfur
"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur peacekeepers by an unidentified group in a carjacking incident in Nyala, South Darfur State on Wednesday," according to a statement. The members of the Security Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the family of the victim, as well as to the people and the government of Nigeria and to UNAMID.
