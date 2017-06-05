U U O U O U...O O O O1O U...O U UOEO3...

U U O U O U...O O O O1O U...O U UOEO3OaO Uoeu O U O O O O U O O O O U U U O1U...O U

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Al Bawaba

As part of its CSR campaigns for the Holy Month of Ramadan, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman hosted a special Iftar for more than 150 labourers in the emirate. In place of distributing packed Iftar meals, the hotel's charity committee and food and beverage team prepared a full banquet set up, complete with traditional Ramadan dates and juices, starters, main course, fruits and desserts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC