U U O U O U...O O O O1O U...O U UOEO3OaO Uoeu O U O O O O U O O O O U U U O1U...O U

As part of its CSR campaigns for the Holy Month of Ramadan, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman hosted a special Iftar for more than 150 labourers in the emirate. In place of distributing packed Iftar meals, the hotel's charity committee and food and beverage team prepared a full banquet set up, complete with traditional Ramadan dates and juices, starters, main course, fruits and desserts.

