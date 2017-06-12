U.S. Ambassador To U.N. To South Suda...

U.S. Ambassador To U.N. To South Sudan's Salva Kiir -- "Send Troops Back to Barracks"

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Ambassador Nikki Haley U.S. Ambassador To U.N. To Salva Kiir "Send Troops Back to Barracks" Remarks at a Security Council Briefing on South Sudan Ambassador Nikki Haley U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations U.S. Mission to the United Nations Video New York City April 25, 2017 I want to thank Mr. Shearer [David Shearer U.N. Special Representative for South

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,818,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC