The Danger of Having David Clarke Work at the Department of Homeland Security
David Clarke, the sheriff of Milwaukee County who appears slated for a top post at the Department of Homeland Security, has made himself valuable to the White Man's Party through ostentatious display of hatred and contempt for his fellow Blacks. Clarke is the go-to Negro for denunciations of Black Lives Matter as Islamic State sympathizers who should be "scooped" up, charged with treason and detained " indefinitely at Gitmo ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC