Sudan: Pressure On Govt As Cholera Advances On Khartoum

The Sudanese Doctors Union and the National Epidemiological Corporation have called on the government to declare a state of health emergency in the areas stricken by the cholera epidemic, and request the World Health Organisation to intervene and provide material and in-kind support to fight the spread of the disease. After first appearing in Blue Nile state 10 months ago, the disease has spread throughout the Nile has now also spread to Khartoum state, threatening the densely populated areas of the national capital, despite attempts by the Health Ministry to hide the facts and reduce the scale of the disaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.