Sudan: Drinking Water Crisis in Sudanese Capitals

El Fasher / Port Sudan / Ed Damazin - Since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan, the capitals of North Darfur, Red Sea, and Blue Nile states are witnessing a severe shortage of drinking water. Residents of El Fasher, Port Sudan, and Ed Damazin complained to Radio Dabanga that they struggle to collect enough drinking water to break the fast.

