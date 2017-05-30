Sudan: Citizens Form 'Cholera Aid Tea...

Sudan: Citizens Form 'Cholera Aid Teams' As Govt. Remains Silent

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

As the Sudanese government is still silent about the cholera epidemic hitting many parts of the country, people are setting-up teams to list and help patients. A number of hospitals in Khartoum reportedly refused to admit people suffering from the infectious disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC