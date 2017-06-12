Sudan Bans the Word Cholera, Despite 15,000 Infections
Sudan's Ministry of Health has been suppressing reporting on an epidemic of cholera for the last month, arresting those who try to raise awareness of the disease. The UN cannot officially refer to the outbreak as cholera due to a lack of official testing and is currently reporting the disease as "acute water diarrhoea" , it has emerged.
