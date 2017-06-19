South Sudan's military has killed civ...

South Sudan's military has killed civilians en masse, forcing...

Albin Koolekheh watched his 4-year-old son die in his arms. He and his family were among tens of thousands of people who escaped a wave of fighting in South Sudan's civil war, only to find themselves living in a filthy camp near the border with Sudan.

