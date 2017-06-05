South Sudan: Smith CODEL Meets Famine...

South Sudan: Smith CODEL Meets Famine Victims & U.S. Aid Workers Fighting to Save Lives

Sunday Jun 4

Refugee camps in East Africa have swelled to the size of American cities, overflowing with starving children and displaced families and growing by the thousands every day, said U.S. Rep. Chris Smith , who led a bipartisan congressional delegation mission to war-torn South Sudan and neighboring Uganda. The chairman of the congressional panel that oversees Africa, global health and global human rights issues led the mission to observe U.S. efforts to address the famine in South Sudan - a manmade crisis caused primarily by armed conflict - and to evaluate what more can be done to help the victims.

