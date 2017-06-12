South Sudan refugees recalls horrors of sexual assaults

In this Tuesday Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, displaced people walk next to a razor wire fence at the United Nations base in the capital Juba, South Sudan. A U.N. team of human rights investigators said Friday Dec. 2, 2016, that rape in South Sudan is one of the tools being used for ethnic cleansing, adding that sexual violence in the East African nation has reached epic proportions.

