South Sudan refugees recalls horrors ...

South Sudan refugees recalls horrors of sexual assaults

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: SFGate

In this Tuesday Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, displaced people walk next to a razor wire fence at the United Nations base in the capital Juba, South Sudan. A U.N. team of human rights investigators said Friday Dec. 2, 2016, that rape in South Sudan is one of the tools being used for ethnic cleansing, adding that sexual violence in the East African nation has reached epic proportions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,349 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC