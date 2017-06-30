South Sudan Pulls Top Envoys From 7 N...

South Sudan Pulls Top Envoys From 7 Nations

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Voice of America

South Sudan is recalling its top diplomats from seven countries, but says the recalls have nothing to do with the country's economic crisis. The crisis, sparked by three and a half years of civil war, has left South Sudan's government strapped for cash, and most of the country's envoys around the world have not received salaries for up to six months.

Chicago, IL

