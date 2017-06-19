South Sudan no longer classified as in famine: U.N.-backed report

South Sudan is no longer classified as being in famine, although 45,000 people in Jonglei and Unity states are expected to remain in famine-like conditions and the situation is still critical, a U.N.-backed food security report said on Wednesday. An estimated 6 million people, half the population, are expected to be severely food insecure this month and next, up from 5.5 million in May, the report said.

