South Sudan censors newspapers, hampers press in civil war

This photo taken Thursday, June 22, 2017 shows South Sudanese newspaper front pages, including two with news stories removed by the printer on the instructions of the government, in Juba, South Sudan. As South Sudan's civil war creates the world's largest refugee crisis and widespread allegations of sexual violence and ethnic cleansing, journalists charge the government is restricting their ability to report the news.

