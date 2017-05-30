South Sudan: 15 children die in botch...

South Sudan: 15 children die in botched vaccine campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Connecticut Post

The South African Minister of Health Dr Riek Gai Kok speaks during a press conference in Juba, South Sudan Friday, June 2, 2017. South Sudan's government says 15 young children have died in a botched measles vaccination campaign that saw people as young as 12 years old administering the vaccines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC