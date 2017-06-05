S. Sudana s Kiir to attend IGADa s extraordinary summit in Ethiopia
South Sudan president Salva Kiir will attend the upcoming extraordinary summit organised by the intergovernmental authority on development , the regional bloc which mediated the 2015 peace agreement to end the devastating conflict in the young nation. A presidential aide said the South Sudan leader would himself attend the summit if no important matters required his attention at home.
