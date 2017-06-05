S. Sudana s Kiir to attend IGADa s ex...

S. Sudana s Kiir to attend IGADa s extraordinary summit in Ethiopia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Walta Information Centre

South Sudan president Salva Kiir will attend the upcoming extraordinary summit organised by the intergovernmental authority on development , the regional bloc which mediated the 2015 peace agreement to end the devastating conflict in the young nation. A presidential aide said the South Sudan leader would himself attend the summit if no important matters required his attention at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC