S. Sudan seeks to advance partnership...

S. Sudan seeks to advance partnership with China: minister

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

South Sudan plans to strengthen strategic cooperation with China as it appreciates Beijing's policy of win-win cooperation with partners, a senior official said Saturday. Finance and Economic Planning Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said China has contributed greatly to the survival of South Sudan since the nation was hit by a devastating civil war in December 2013, adding that the government would seek closer ties with China for greater benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC