S. Sudan says UN approved FBI presence at trial of soldiers accused of rape
A South Sudanese official said Thursday that the presence of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations during the ongoing trial of soldiers on rape charges was approved by the UN Security Council. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Mawien Makol told Xinhua in Juba that this was a joint effort of the UN Security Council, government and UN Mission in South Sudan to have the American intelligence services help with investigations of the case in which 12 soldiers face raping, looting and killing charges at the army General Court Martial .
