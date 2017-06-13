S. Sudan peace monitors laud peace deal revitalization plans
The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission in South Sudan said it supports resolution by the regional leaders to revitalize the hitherto weak peace agreement to include all aggrieved parties. "The JMEC has welcomed the CommuniquA© following the 31st Extra-ordinary Summit of Heads of States of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development and the decision to convene a High-Level Revitalization Forum of the Parties to the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan ," the statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC