S. Sudan peace monitors laud peace de...

S. Sudan peace monitors laud peace deal revitalization plans

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission in South Sudan said it supports resolution by the regional leaders to revitalize the hitherto weak peace agreement to include all aggrieved parties. "The JMEC has welcomed the CommuniquA© following the 31st Extra-ordinary Summit of Heads of States of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development and the decision to convene a High-Level Revitalization Forum of the Parties to the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan ," the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC