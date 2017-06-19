Refugee brings taste of Sudan to Utah, leaves behind pain, destruction, death
The Salt Lake Tribune) Kaltum Mohamed cooks fresh vegetables as she prepares one of her recipes from her native Sudan in her South Salt Lake apartment Monday, April 24, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Kaltum Mohamed cooks fresh vegetables as she prepares one of her recipes from her native Sudan in her South Salt Lake apartment Monday, April 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC