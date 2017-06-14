(Recast) FAO to provide livelihood aid to 900,000 South Sudanese households
The Food and Agriculture Organization has targeted 900,000 South Sudanese households, or 5.4 million people, with livelihood assistance in a bid to mitigate food crises that hit hard the urban and peri-urban populations. FAO officer-in-Charge Jacqueline Were said Monday that the partnership with World Vision and ministry of agriculture seeks to fight hunger and strengthen livelihoods through emergency crop, vegetable and fishing kit distribution in the capital Juba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC