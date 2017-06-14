(Recast) FAO to provide livelihood aid to 900,000 South Sudanese households

The Food and Agriculture Organization has targeted 900,000 South Sudanese households, or 5.4 million people, with livelihood assistance in a bid to mitigate food crises that hit hard the urban and peri-urban populations. FAO officer-in-Charge Jacqueline Were said Monday that the partnership with World Vision and ministry of agriculture seeks to fight hunger and strengthen livelihoods through emergency crop, vegetable and fishing kit distribution in the capital Juba.

